French competition body fines SFR over pricing
June 13, 2014

French competition body fines SFR over pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's competition authority said on Friday that it was fining the SFR telecoms firm and its SRR subsidiary 45.9 million euros over pricing policy in the French territories of La Reunion and Mayotte.

The fine was imposed as a result of abusive pricing by the La Reunion unit SRR, following a complaint by, among others, a unit of rival Orange, the authority, called the Autorite de la Concurrence, said in a statement. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

