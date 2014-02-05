FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fertiliser cargo ship breaks up off French coast
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 5, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Fertiliser cargo ship breaks up off French coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BORDEAUX, France, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a dike off the southwestern coast of France on Wednesday as high winds whipped up the seas along the country’s western seaboard, the French maritime authorities said.

Two helicopters were rushed to the scene to rescue a dozen crew members, one of whom was injured, said an official at the town hall in Anglet, near the French border with Spain.

The vessel, called the Luno, was transporting fertiliser and the incident, according to the Anglet town hall official, apparently followed an engine problem after the ship left port. It was not immediately clear what volume of cargo was involved. (Reporting by Claude Cannellas; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.