FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris airport traffic fell after attacks, security tighter-exec
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Paris airport traffic fell after attacks, security tighter-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paris airports have seen a reduction in traffic since the attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital earlier this month, a senior executive told Reuters.

“We are seeing an impact on traffic today, but it is too soon to say whether there is a longer-term trend,” said Edward Arkwright, finance director of Aeroports de Paris, which operates both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

“The period from mid-November to mid-February is generally the slackest period of the year, with the exception of the end-year holidays,” Arkwright told Reuters in an interview.

Arkwright said Paris airports had further strengthened security, already on high alert since shootings at a Paris magazine and kosher supermarket in January, following the attacks and had extended tests for liquid explosives to staff. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.