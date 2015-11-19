UPDATE 2-Air France braces for fallout from Paris attacks

* Air France booking cancellations have exceeded new reservations

* Air Berlin sees drop in bookings

* Ryanair bookings ahead of last year, including to France (Adds executive comment, updates shares, travel insurance claims, first bullet)

By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Air France has experienced some reduction in traffic following last Friday’s Paris attacks, but it is too early to say how severe the impact on bookings will be, a company source said on Thursday.

“Clearly this type of absolutely tragic event has consequences, (but) it is too early to say what the impact is,” the source said, adding, “We will have to adapt.”

Cancellations of bookings have exceeded new reservations, the chief executive of Franco-Dutch parent Air France KLM SA, Alexandre de Juniac, later told CNBC on Thursday.

The comments are the first sign of concern at France’s national airline, which earlier this week said it had seen no immediate impact on plane occupancy over the weekend and that it was maintaining its schedules.

The airline is due to publish November traffic data on Dec. 8.

Shares in Air France-KLM and French hotels group Accor , which fell on Monday because of worries over a drop in bookings, had recovered about half their losses by Thursday.

Air France-KLM was up almost 3 percent and Accor up more than 1 percent at the close.

Last week’s attacks, which killed at least 129 people, sent shudders through the tourism industry as Paris is one of the world’s most visited cities.

By Thursday, restaurants in the main commercial district of the city that had emptied or closed following the attacks were full of lunchtime diners and travellers said the rail and air routes into Paris looked reasonably busy.

Some other airlines acknowledged a drop in traffic as they allowed passengers to cancel tickets, but they were reluctant to speculate on how severely the attacks would damage an industry which has a record of absorbing short-term shocks from attacks or disease.

Air Berlin said it had seen a definite drop in bookings linked to Friday’s events.

Norwegian Air spokeswoman Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson said: “We don’t have an exact figure but there was only a marginal increase in cancellations to Paris at the weekend.” Traffic had returned to normal this week, she said.

Scandinavia’s SAS said it had not been affected.

Europe’s largest budget airline, Ryanair, said bookings, including to France, remained ahead of last year.

In Asia, some tour operators cancelled package trips and predicted a further slowdown in bookings. But in Paris, groups of Chinese tourists were still visible.

Flight search websites and online travel agents declined to provide data.

eDreams Odigeo, which owns online ticket services such as Opodo and eDreams, said that it had been providing information to travellers and helping them adapt at no cost.

A spokesman for the U.S. travel insurance division of German insurer Allianz said on Thursday it had received about 225 calls from U.S. residents travelling to France, about 140 of which involved cancelling trips and filing claims. (Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, Jeffrey Dastin, Helena Soderpalm, Victoria Bryan, Michel Rose, Conor Humphries, Matthias Blamont; Editing by Laurence Frost and Sandra Maler)