French warplanes strike Islamic State Syria bastion
November 15, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

French warplanes strike Islamic State Syria bastion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French fighter jets launched their biggest raids in Syria to date targeting the Islamic State’s stronghold in Raqqa just two days after the group claimed coordinated attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people, the defence ministry said.

“The raid ... including 10 fighter jets, was launched simultaneously from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Twenty bombs were dropped,” the statement said, adding that the mission had taken place this evening.

The operation, carried out in coordination with U.S. forces, struck a command centre, recruitment centre for jihadists, a munitions depot and a training camp for fighters, it said. (Reporting By John Irish, Editing by Leigh Thomas)

