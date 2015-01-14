FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Video of al Qaeda claim in French attack appears authentic -U.S.
January 14, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Video of al Qaeda claim in French attack appears authentic -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from spokeswoman)

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United States believes a video from al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claiming responsibility for the attack on a French satirical magazine is authentic, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Marie Harf said while the video is believed to be authentic, officials are still determining specific aspects of AQAP’s claims on it.

“We do believe the video came from AQAP’s media wing,” she said.

“We’re clearly going through every piece of that. ... Was there ideological guidance? Was there money? Was there training? Those are the specific claims we’re going through so I‘m not authenticating every substantive piece of that video.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

