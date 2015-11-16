FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French police make 23 arrests in series of raids over attacks
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 16, 2015 / 10:39 AM / 2 years ago

French police make 23 arrests in series of raids over attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have arrested 23 people and seized arms including rocket launchers during wave of overnight raids as part of an investigation into the attacks on Paris, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

Over the last 48 hours, 104 people were put under house arrest and police conducted 168 raids last night, Cazeneuve told journalists.

“Let this be clear to everyone, this is just the beginning, these actions are going to continue,” Cazeneuve said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.