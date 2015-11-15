FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police hold people close to one Paris attacker-source
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 15, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

Police hold people close to one Paris attacker-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Police were holding for questioning the father and brother of a man who took part in Friday’s attacks in Paris, French media reported on Sunday, as the hunt continued for others involved in the shootings in which 129 people died.

A judicial source confirmed police were holding people close to one of the attackers, seven of whom died in the assault, which has been claimed by Islamic State.

Police have identified one of the men as a Frenchman, on whom authorities had a dossier that marked him as a potential Islamist militant.

The reports said searches were also being conducted in the relatives’ homes in the northeastern Aube region and in Essonne, south of Paris.

French prosecutors said on Saturday that three coordinated teams appeared to have carried out the wave of attacks across Paris. They were the worst in Europe since the Madrid train bombings of 2004, in which Islamists killed 191 people.

Friday’s attacks were described as an “act of war” by President Francois Hollande.

The bloodshed came as France, a founder member of the U.S.-led coalition waging air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, was already on high alert for terrorist attacks. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Danielle Rouquié; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.