UPDATE 2-Hebdo suspects killed as French police end dual sieges
#Industrials
January 9, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Hebdo suspects killed as French police end dual sieges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on hostages)

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Two brothers wanted for the shooting of 12 people at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo were killed on Friday in a police raid on the print works north of Paris where they had been holed up with a hostage, officials said.

A police source said the hostage-taker at another stand-off at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris was dead after a police operation there. That hostage-taker was believed to have links to the same Islamist group as the two brothers.

One police official said the hostage taken by the Kouachi brothers at the print works in the town of Dammartin-en-Goele was safe.

The fate of all the hostages believed to have been held at the supermarket in eastern Paris was not immediately clear.

French television showed several people running away from the premises after an earlier shootout, however a police union source said at least four hostages were feared dead. The source said he understood there had been up to 20 hostages.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
