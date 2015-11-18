FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California rock band returns home, suspends all shows, after Paris attack
November 18, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

California rock band returns home, suspends all shows, after Paris attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal, whose concert in Paris was turned into a bloodbath by gunmen opening fire on the crowd during their performance, has returned to the United States and suspended all further shows, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

All the musicians in the band survived Friday’s attack unharmed, but the band’s merchandise manager was among the scores of people killed in the massacre. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

