Shots fired near bank after attack on Pairs newspaper
November 18, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Shots fired near bank after attack on Pairs newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A man fired shots outside the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale in the La Defense business district of western Paris on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the bank who said there were no casualties.

“I can confirm that a man opened fire ... Nobody was injured. The police are on the spot and investigating,” the spokeswoman said in response to a query from Reuters.

The incident followed an earlier one in which an assailant shot and seriously wounded one person at the central Paris offices of left-wing newspaper Liberation, prompting police to launch a manhunt and deploy protection outside the offices of other media outlets in the French capital.

