FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium imposes frontier checks with France after Paris attacks
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 14, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium imposes frontier checks with France after Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgium has imposed frontier controls on road, rail and air arrivals from France following Friday’s attacks in Paris, a spokesman for Prime Minister Charles Michel said.

The premier would convene his security cabinet at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday, the spokesman added, to review responses to the violence affecting Belgium’s southern neighbour.

Coming after several months in which movements of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have prompted some EU states to suspend elements of the bloc’s open-border system, the spokesman stressed Belgium was not closing its frontiers but would step up spot checks on travellers arriving from France. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.