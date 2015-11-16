Belgium holds two suspects on terrorism charges

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Two of the seven people detained in Belgium on Saturday are being held on terrorism charges, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The two face charges of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the activities of a terrorist organisation. Five of the seven also detained on Saturday were released after going before a judge.

The prosecutors also said that the search of a house in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, which was under police siege for four hours, failed to produce evidence and no arrests were made. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)