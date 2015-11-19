FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium to spend more, expand fight against violent extremism
November 19, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium to spend more, expand fight against violent extremism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Belgium will spend an extra 400 million euros ($427 million) on the fight against Islamist violence, Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday, with more funds to fight hate speech, track potential extremists and boost its intelligence services.

Michel said in a speech to the federal parliament that Belgium would also introduce a series of security measures in response to the Paris attacks, including jailing returning Syria fighters and closing down unrecognised places of worship.

Belgium has been at the centre of investigations into last week’s attacks in the French capital after it emerged that at least two of the attackers had been living in the country. ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

