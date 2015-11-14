FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police arrest Frenchman after firearm found at Gatwick Airport
November 14, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

UK police arrest Frenchman after firearm found at Gatwick Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British police said the evacuation of London’s Gatwick Airport earlier on Saturday was connected to the discovery of a possible firearm in a bin and a 41 year-old man from France had been arrested.

Britain’s threat level remains its second-highest “severe” level after 127 people were killed in a series of gun and bomb attacks in Paris on Friday.

Police said that they had arrested the man from Vendome in France at Gatwick, 30 miles south of London, on suspicion of firearms offences and they were carrying out a forensic examination of the weapon, whose viability had yet to been established.

“The man is being interviewed as we try to determine the circumstances of the incident, but at this time it is too early to say what his intentions, if any, were,” Sussex Police detective superintendent Nick May said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

