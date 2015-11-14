FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Gatwick Airport re-opens after evacuation
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 14, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Gatwick Airport re-opens after evacuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Gatwick Airport said on Saturday it had re-opened the North Terminal following an evacuation due a suspicious item found at the airport earlier in the day.

The terminal at Britain’s second busiest airport was found to be safe after a search by police.

A man had been arrested after behaving suspiciously, police said, and bomb disposal experts were called to investigate the item.

Britain’s terror threat remains at its second highest “severe” level, Prime Minister David Cameron said after a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.