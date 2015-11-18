FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says Paris attacks show need for European intelligence cooperation
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 18, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Britain says Paris attacks show need for European intelligence cooperation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain said the killings in Paris showed the need to cooperate on intelligence and security across Europe to identify and detain Islamist attackers.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, speaking in Albania on Wednesday, said Britain had stepped up intelligence cooperation with France after the attacks and had complied with all requests from Paris.

“This isn’t just about cooperating with the French authorities - it’s about cooperating across Europe with intelligence agencies, with police authorities to ensure that we intercept these people, we identify them and we prevent them going about their murderous plans wherever they are planning and plotting and wherever they are seeking to attack,” Hammond said.

Hammond said there was a sound legal basis for military action in both Iraq and Syria, and that Britain was ready to work with any force to defeat Islamic State militants.

“The evidence so far is that Russia is not primarily committed in Syria to defeat ISIL,” he added. “We have concluded that Russia’s principal objective is to prop up the regime of (Syrian President) Assad.” (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
