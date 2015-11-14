FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron calls emergency meeting over Paris attacks
November 14, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Cameron calls emergency meeting over Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron convened a meeting of his government’s emergency response committee to discuss the attacks in Paris which left more than 120 people dead.

Britain’s terrorism threat level has been at “severe”, the second highest category which means a militant attack is considered highly likely, since August 2014.

Cameron will chair the meeting of the committee, known as Cobra, later on Saturday. He called the attacks “horrifying and sickening” on his Twitter feed, having already pledged late on Friday that he would help France in whatever way he could. (Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman)

