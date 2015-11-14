FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least one Briton killed in Paris attacks, more fatalities feared
November 14, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

At least one Briton killed in Paris attacks, more fatalities feared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Alert corrected to say .. Briton ..not.. Britain)

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - At least one Briton was killed in Friday night’s attacks in Paris, and officials fear there will be a handful of British fatalities, a British government source said on Saturday.

“The picture is still unclear. We know of one death already, we fear there may be a handful of British fatalities and about the same number are being treated for their injuries in hospital,” a British government source said.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we are doing everything we can to support them at this tragic time,” the source said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

