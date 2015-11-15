FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium public broadcaster says two Paris attackers were from Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two of the attackers involved in the wave of shooting in Paris on Friday came from Brussels, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Sunday, quoting the federal prosecutor’s office.

In a short statement on its website, RTBF said “two of the assailants” were from Brussels.

Belgian police at the weekend have carried out a series of searches focused on the Molenbeek district of Brussels and prosecutors said they were investigating a connection with a Belgian hire care found in Paris near the scene of the deadliest of the attacks. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)

