One of Paris attack organisers passed through Budapest - Hungarian govt

BUDAPEST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - One of the main organisers of the Paris attacks passed through Budapest beforehand, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The man travelled through Budapest’s eastern railway station, Janos Lazar told reporters, without naming him or saying exactly when he visited the city.

“I can confirm that ... based on current information of the Hungarian secret services, one of the chief organisers of the Paris attack ... had been in Budapest,” he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)