France to meet budget targets despite new security spending - PM
January 21, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

France to meet budget targets despite new security spending - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France will respect public finance commitments made to its EU partners despite extra spending on security measures in the aftermath of the attacks that claimed 17 victims in Paris earlier this month, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

Valls, who announced over 400 million euros in investment to boost security and extra staff to fight terrorism said the spend would be compensated for by savings in other areas of public spending. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
