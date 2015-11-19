FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Extra French security spending to cost 600 mln euros in 2016 - minister
November 19, 2015

Extra French security spending to cost 600 mln euros in 2016 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Extra security spending by the French government after the deadly attacks in Paris will cost about 600 million euros ($641 million), Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Senate, Sapin said that the extra spending was necessary to cover the cost of hiring thousands of extra police officers and equipment.

“The mobilisation of these additional funds will lead to extra spending from the state budget of the order of 600 million euros in 2016,” Sapin told the Senate. “We take responsibility for the (resulting) deterioration of the deficit.”

$1 = 0.9359 euros Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by Michel Rose

