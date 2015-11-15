CBS substitutes episodes for two TV shows after Paris attacks

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - CBS rescheduled two television episodes of its original series “Supergirl” and “NCIS Los Angeles” out of sensitivities to this week’s deadly attacks in Paris, the network said on Sunday.

The rescheduled episode of “Supergirl,” a new show about a young, female superhero, dealt with bombings in the fictitious National City and had been scheduled to run on Monday, the network said in a statement. In its place, CBS will air an episode focusing on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

“NCIS Los Angeles,” a law enforcement drama, had been scheduled to air an episode on Monday about women recruited by extremist organizations. In its place the network said it will broadcast an episode unrelated to warfare or religious extremism.

In the worst attacks in France since World War Two, suspected Islamist militants on Friday killed at least 129 people and injured 352 in coordinated attacks across Paris, targeting a packed concert hall, bars and a soccer stadium in a rampage of gunfire and bombings.

CBS did not say when the episodes that were pulled would run.

Entertainment companies sometimes delay, swap or cancel movies or television episodes after tragic events.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., for example, led to the cancellation or rescheduling of many movies and shows dealing with extreme violence or large-scale attacks.