FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Driver injures policewoman outside Paris presidential residence-police source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 15, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Driver injures policewoman outside Paris presidential residence-police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds arrests made, comments from police sources.)

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Two people were arrested after a motorist injured a policewoman outside French President Francois Hollande’s residence in Paris on Wednesday night, in an incident apparently unconnected to last week’s shootingspolice sources said.

Earlier media reports cited witnesses saying the driver had driven deliberately at the policewoman.

The sources said the car had been driving the wrong way along a one-way road. They said four people were in the car and two had been arrested.

The incident comes while France is on high security alert after three days of violence in the capital last week, during which 17 people were killed in attacks by Islamist militants.

Reporting by Nicolas Bertin and Jean-Phillipe Lefief; Editing by Paul Tait, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.