French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (2ndR) and Paris prosecutor Francois Molins (2ndL) arrive at the scene of a police raid in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 after an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - There could be more than two people killed at the scene of Wednesday’s police raid on the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, France’s Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

“There were at least two dead, maybe more,” Cazeneuve told lawmakers.