France to go ahead with climate change summit - source
November 14, 2015

France to go ahead with climate change summit - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The French government plans to go ahead with a climate change summit it is due to host at the end of the month, a senior French diplomatic source said on Saturday, the day after a wave of deadly attacks in France’s capital.

Asked whether the high-profile meeting could be put off, the venue changed or cancelled, the source told Reuters “that is in no way under consideration”, but added that security could be boosted.

Officials from almost 200 nations are due to meet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 to nail down a final agreement to limit global warming.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

