France bans massive marches planned during Paris climate talks
November 18, 2015

France bans massive marches planned during Paris climate talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Marches planned on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 during the COP-21 international climate talks in Paris will not be authorised for security reasons, the French government said on Wednesday.

All demonstrations organised in closed spaces or in places where security can easily be ensured could go ahead, the government said in a statement.

“However, in order to avoid additional risks, the government has decided not to authorise climate marches planned in public places in Paris and other French cities on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12,” it said.

Environmental activists have hoped the marches would attract perhaps 200,000 people to put pressure on governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions. They have had to rethink their plans following attacks in Paris last Friday that killed 129 people. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

