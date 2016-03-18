FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium confirms Paris suspect's prints found in Brussels raid
March 18, 2016

Belgium confirms Paris suspect's prints found in Brussels raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday that police found the fingerprints of Salah Abdeslam, a prime suspect in November’s Islamist attacks in Paris, during a raid on an apartment in Brussels this week.

It said its investigation was continuing and it would not give further information to avoid jeopardising the operation.

Earlier on Friday, state broadcaster RTBF said the evidence showed it was “more than likely” that Abdeslam was one of two people who escaped during this week’s raid in which one Islamist gunman was shot dead by a police sniper. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

