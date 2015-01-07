UPDATE 1-Danish newspaper boosts security after Paris attack

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which angered Muslims by publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad 10 years ago, has stepped up security after Wednesday’s attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

Jyllands-Posten published 12 cartoons by various artists in September 2005, most of which depict the Prophet Mohammad. It sparked a wave of protests across the Muslim world in which at least 50 died.

“As a result of the attack on Charlie Hebdo we have tightened security levels,” Stig Kirk Orskov, chief executive of media group JP/Politikens Hus, which controls Jyllands-Posten, wrote in an email to employees seen by Reuters.

Charlie Hebdo is known for courting controversy with satirical attacks on political and religious leaders and has published numerous cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.

Orskov said the company is in close contact with Danish authorities.

“There are no changes in the threat level against JP/Politikens Hus, but there is however intensified attention from public authorities,” Orskov wrote.

JP/Politikens Hus declined further comment. (Editing by Giles Elgood)