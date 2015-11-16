FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Constancio warns of fallout from Paris attacks
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 10:24 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio warns of fallout from Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A top European Central Bank policy setter warned on Monday that the “terrible” attacks in Paris could hurt investor confidence.

“It can compound all the problems that we were already facing,” said Vitor Constancio, who sits on the ECB’s Executive Board, when asked about the deadly attacks in Paris that have been claimed by Islamic militants.

“Markets, so far, are taking it calmly,” he said, adding, however, that the attacks could lead to events that would undermine confidence.

“Forthcoming events ... will impact confidence and possible risk aversion,” the ECB’s vice president said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

