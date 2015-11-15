FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU interior ministers to hold emergency meeting on Friday
November 15, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU interior ministers to hold emergency meeting on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Luxembourg, holder of the EU presidency, has called an emergency meeting of European interior ministers on Nov. 20 at France’s request to discuss the European response to the attacks in Paris, it said in a statement.

“Confronted with barbarism and terrorism, Europe stands united with France,” the statement said. The aim is to “strengthen the European response while ensuring the follow-up of the measures taken”.

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve had asked for the meeting.

It is expected to take place in Brussels, although the timing and precise agenda have not yet been fixed, said an EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Digby Lidstone)

