France police launch hunt for additional Paris attacker

French police conduct an identity and vehicle check at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 17, 2015, after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital on Friday. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities are now hunting at least one additional attacker from Friday’s Paris shootings after surveillance video showed three men in a car used for an assault on restaurants and bars, according to two sources close to the investigation.

“Three men were in the black Seat used to fire on the bar terraces and restaurants,” a judicial source said.

One man from the car, Salah Abdeslam is already being sought by police. His brother Brahim, who was also in the car, blew himself up at the scene. Police have yet to identify the third man they spotted in the video.

“He is therefore being sought,” a second source close to the investigation said.

Seven gunmen and suicide bombers died in the attacks which killed at least 129 people in total in shootings and suicide bombings at the bars and cafes, suicide bombings at the Stade de France soccer stadium, and a machine gun slaughter at the Bataclan music hall.

Islamic State, the militant Islamist group that claimed the attacks, said it sent eight men on their mission. Tuesday’s news suggest there were nine.

A justice official told Reuters earlier that there may be further suspects on the loose. “We are in the process of determining how many there may have been. Nothing is ruled out.”