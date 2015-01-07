FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says shooting in France attack on core democratic freedoms
January 7, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says shooting in France attack on core democratic freedoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned a deadly shooting by black-hooded gunmen at a newspaper’s office in Paris on Wednesday, calling it an attack on freedom of speech and the press.

At least 12 people were shot dead at the office of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper that had published cartoons lampooning Muslim leaders.

“This abominable act is not only an attack on the lives of French citizens and their security,” Merkel said in a statement. “It is also an attack on freedom of speech and the press, core elements of our free democratic culture. In no way can this be justified.”

In a separate statement, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel called the attack an “unbelievably brutal crime”. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)

