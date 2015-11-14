FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holder of Syrian passport found in Paris passed through Greece
November 14, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Holder of Syrian passport found in Paris passed through Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one of the gunmen who died in Friday night’s attacks in Paris passed though Greece in October, a Greek minister said.

“The holder of the passport passed through the island of Leros on Oct. 3, 2015, where he was identified according to EU rules,” said Greece’s deputy minister in charge of police, Nikos Toscas.

Toscas did not know if the passport was checked by other countries through which the holder possibly passed on his way to France. A Greek police source said French authorities had asked other countries in Europe, including Greece, to check on the passport.

Editing by Giles Elgood

