Hollande wants more effective EU border controls, Syrian coalition

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday France wanted more effective controls of the European Union’s external borders to avoid a return to national border controls and the dismantling of the European Union.

Hollande also told French parliamentarians that a single, large coalition was needed to fight in Syria and that he would meet U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to discuss the issue. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Tom Heneghan)