#Industrials
November 24, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Hostages in northern French town safe, no link to Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Incident apparently not linked to Paris attacks

* Hostages now safe

* One hostage-taker killed, some suspects on the run

* Police say “not a terrorist attack”. (Updates with further details)

ROUBAIX, France, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A hostage situation in the northern French town of Roubaix was apparently not linked to the Paris attacks earlier this month and has ended with the hostages now safe, officials said on Tuesday.

Local authorities said the hostages were now in a “secure place”.

Frederic Fevre, the prosecutor for the northern French city of Lille, told reporters that one hostage-taker had been killed, and that police were hunting for other suspects who were on the run.

Police sources said the Roubaix incident most likely concerned a planned armed robbery.

“This is apparently not a terrorist attack, it’s apparently a robbery,” one police source said.

France remains on high alert after the Nov. 13 attacks in and around Paris in which 130 people were killed, and as a result of this, situations such as the one in Roubaix have taken on a greater significance than usual. (Reporting by Pierre Savary and Gerard Bon; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Gareth Jones, Andrew Callus and Andrew Hay)

