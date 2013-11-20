FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police hold suspect over Paris shootings
November 20, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

French police hold suspect over Paris shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French police are holding a man on suspicion he opened fire with a shotgun at the offices of a left-wing newspaper and of a major bank in Paris, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested in the evening in the parking lot of a Paris suburb and bears a strong resemblance to the gunman, the source added.

The gunman seriously wounded a photographer’s assistant at Liberation newspaper on Monday before firing at least three shots into the lobby of the suburban headquarters of Societe Generale in the La Defense business district, 10 kilometres (6 miles) west of the centre. (Reporting by Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Natalie Huet)

