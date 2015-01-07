FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 10 dead in Paris shooting - French iTELE TV
January 7, 2015

At least 10 dead in Paris shooting - French iTELE TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed in a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper firebombed in the past after publishing cartoons in 2011 joking about Muslim leaders, French TV channel iTELE reported.

There was no immediate official confirmation of deaths.

The news channel quoted a witness as saying he saw the incident from a building nearby in the heart of the French capital.

“About a half an hour ago two black-hooded men entered the building with Kalashnikovs (guns),” Benoit Bringer told the station. “A few minutes later we heard lots of shots,” he said, adding that the men were then seen fleeing the building. (Reporting By Brian Love and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark John)

