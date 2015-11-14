FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 140 people killed in Paris attacks - city hall official
November 14, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

About 140 people killed in Paris attacks - city hall official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - About 100 people were killed in the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris and 40 others have died in other locations in and around Paris in a militant attack, an official at Paris City hall said on Saturday.

Gunmen and bombers attacked busy restaurants, bars and a concert hall at locations around Paris on Friday evening, killing dozens of people in what a shaken President Francois Hollande described as an unprecedented terrorist attack. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Ralph Boulton)

