FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosive material found in south of Paris - source
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 23, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Explosive material found in south of Paris - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Material believed to be an explosive belt was found on Monday in a public litter box in the town of Montrouge south of Paris, a source close to the investigation told Reuters.

“It looks like a belt of explosives,” the source said, adding that checks were underway.

France and Belgium are trying to hunt down suspects and would-be assailants following the Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

After the attacks, the mobile phone of one suspected assailant, Salah Abdeslam, was detected in the 18th district in the north of Paris and then later in Chatillon in the south, the source said. (Reporting by Chine Labbé; writing by Matthias Blamont; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.