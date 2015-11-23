FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French jets strike IS targets in Iraq from Charles de Gaulle warship
November 23, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

French jets strike IS targets in Iraq from Charles de Gaulle warship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French jets struck Islamic State targets in Iraq on Monday, taking off from the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier for the first time, the military said on Twitter on Monday.

The tweet said two targets had been destroyed, without elaborating.

France’s defence minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had told Europe 1 radio on Sunday the flagship of the French Navy, deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to back France’s involvement in air strikes in Iraq and Syria, would be fully operational from Monday.

French President Francois Hollande also said last week France would step up its attacks against Islamic State targets in Syria. He has also called for a grand coalition, including the United States and Russia, to eradicate Islamic State, and is due to meet with Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin this week. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Michel Rose)

