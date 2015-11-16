RPT-French equity futures fall, German yields dip after Paris attacks

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French stock market futures slid on Monday, dragging down other European equity futures, while German two-year bond yields hit a record low in the wake of Friday’s attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people.

Futures on France’s CAC and on the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 both fell 1.5 percent. Futures on Germany’s DAX declined by 1.4 percent while Britain’s FTSE 100 futures fell 0.8 percent.

German Bund futures opened 37 ticks higher at 157.29 points, while German two-year government bond yields hit a record low. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)