NY City police aware of ISIS video but say no specific threat
November 18, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

NY City police aware of ISIS video but say no specific threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New York City police are aware of a newly released Islamic State video that suggests that the largest U.S. city was a potential target of attacks such as those in Paris last week, but that there are no current or specific threats, the department said on Wednesday.

“While some of the video footage is not new, the video reaffirms the message that New York City remains a top terrorist target,” Stephen Davis, a Deputy NYPD Commissioner, said in a statement. “While there is no current or specific threat to the city at this time, we will remain at a heightened state of vigilance.” (Reporting by Frank McGurty, editing by G Crosse)

