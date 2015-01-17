FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least three killed in Charlie Hebdo riots in Niger capital
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 17, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

At least three killed in Charlie Hebdo riots in Niger capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed in protests in the Niger capital against French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on Saturday, police sources said, bringing the death toll to eight from two days of violence in the West African country.

The police sources said that two charred bodies were found inside a burned church in the outskirts of Niamey, while the body of a woman was found in a bar. She was believed to have asphyxiated from tear gas and smoke, they said. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.