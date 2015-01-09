Obama briefed on Paris developments by counterterrorism adviser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan 9 (Reuters) - The White House said President Barack Obama was briefed on Friday on the unfolding situation in Paris, where there was a violent end to two stand-offs linked to Islamist militants.

“This afternoon the president was briefed by assistant to the president and counterterrorism and homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco on the latest developments in Paris. The president will continue to receive updates as warranted,” said Eric Schultz, a White House spokesman. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)