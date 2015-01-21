Obama, Hollande discuss Paris shooting investigation in call

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday about the status of the investigation into the recent deadly shootings in Paris and about supporting peaceful elections in Nigeria, the White House said.

“President Obama reaffirmed his commitment to provide whatever assistance the French government needs,” the White House said in a statement, referring to the investigation.

France remains on security alert after gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper on Jan. 7 and killed 12 people, in what they said was revenge for cartoons it had published mocking Islam. A further five people were killed during two more days of violence.

The White House added that “President Obama and President Hollande spoke about the situation in Nigeria, agreeing to work with other members of the international community to help Nigeria hold credible and peaceful elections and to support a regional strategy to counter Boko Haram.”