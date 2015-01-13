FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US shared travel history of suspected Paris attackers with French-White House
January 13, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

US shared travel history of suspected Paris attackers with French-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. intelligence officials have shared with their French counterparts information related to the travel history of those suspected of involvement in last week’s attacks in Paris, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

“What I can tell you is that the United States has been in a position to share some information with French investigators who are trying to get to the bottom of what happened and who might have been involved in the attack. That information that U.S. intelligence officials shared with French counterparts was information related to travel history,” Earnest told reporters.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu

