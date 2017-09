Members of special French RAID forces with a police dog and French riot police (CRS) secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - A police raid on the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis is finished, a police source said on Wednesday.

“The raid is over,” the official said.

The raid was linked to attacks that killed 129 in and near Paris on Friday night.