AFP photographer wounded in Charlie Hebdo clashes in Karachi - police
January 16, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

AFP photographer wounded in Charlie Hebdo clashes in Karachi - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A photographer with French news agency AFP was wounded in Pakistan on Friday after being shot during clashes against the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in the port city of Karachi, police said.

“AFP photographer Asif Hasan suffered wounds resulting from gunshots fired by ... protesters, police have not opened fire,” Abdul Khalique Shaikh, a senior police officer in southern Karachi, told Reuters.

A Reuters photographer at the scene said that many protesters appeared to be armed. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Akhtar Soomro, Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

